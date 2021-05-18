Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Palladium Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,257.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,968.85. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

