Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

