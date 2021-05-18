SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $495.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $299.15 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.