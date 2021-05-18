Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,230. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

