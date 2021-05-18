Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

ATVI traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,748. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.