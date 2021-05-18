U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 26,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

