Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.020-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

