Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 387,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 113,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 91,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

