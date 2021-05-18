Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 421.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $24,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

