Black Swift Group LLC Invests $89,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,830,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

