Black Swift Group LLC Sells 12,325 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF accounts for 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.11. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

