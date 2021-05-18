Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF comprises about 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

PSJ stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $187.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

