Family Firm Inc. Purchases 1,463 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,401.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.82. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,367. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45.

