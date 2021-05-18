Family Firm Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,658. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

