Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.35. The stock had a trading volume of 170,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,741. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.
A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.
The Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.