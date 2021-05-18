Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.35. The stock had a trading volume of 170,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,741. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.