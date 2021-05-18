Ocean Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $18,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,988. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXT. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.