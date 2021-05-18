The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Hershey by 74.8% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $173.83. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.