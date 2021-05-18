Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,037. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

