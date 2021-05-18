SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 1,179,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.91.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

