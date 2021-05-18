FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%.

Shares of RAIL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 3,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,496. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

