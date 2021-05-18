DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.47.

DD opened at $85.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

