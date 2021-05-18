SteepCoin Market Capitalization Tops $141,120.62 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 54.8% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $141,120.62 and approximately $11.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.66 or 0.01511538 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STEEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.