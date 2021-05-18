Small Love Potion (SLP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $100.56 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $96.65 million and approximately $100.56 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01397779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00116731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.11 or 0.11073592 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.