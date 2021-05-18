Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Ratos AB acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $54,113,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $53,436,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

DNB remained flat at $$21.86 during trading on Tuesday. 2,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,491. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

