BCK Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BCK Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,718. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

