Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

