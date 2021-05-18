Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,737. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.56 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

