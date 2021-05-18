Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 4,585 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises approximately 0.6% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.58. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,870. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

