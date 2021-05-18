Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. 189,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

