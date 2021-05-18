Analysts Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target at $6.38

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,697,498 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 978.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,611,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 48,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

