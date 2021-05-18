Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,361,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after acquiring an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,144. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.