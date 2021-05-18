Family Firm Inc. Purchases 10,308 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,793,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 236,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $$25.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,697. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.