Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,404. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $455.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.