Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

