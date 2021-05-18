Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $13,671,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

