XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

Shares of XSPA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 80,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.