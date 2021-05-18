Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
NTG stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $27.22.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
