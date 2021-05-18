Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.