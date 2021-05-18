Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $94.00

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

