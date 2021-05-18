$1.78 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.97. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,989. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.