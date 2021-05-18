OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.