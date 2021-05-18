Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.85. Adagene shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adagene alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth $617,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth $1,239,000.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.