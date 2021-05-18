China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $33.19

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $34.86. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

