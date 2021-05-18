CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $18.89

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $19.68. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 2,805 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.