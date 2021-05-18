Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. 35,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,508. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

