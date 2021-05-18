Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

SCHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 20,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,001. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59.

