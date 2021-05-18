Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/17/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/7/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
PCTY stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.34. 628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,989. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.43, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
