Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

PCTY stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.34. 628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,989. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.43, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

