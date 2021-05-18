NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $104.90

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.90, but opened at $108.60. NetEase shares last traded at $105.59, with a volume of 20,711 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Get NetEase alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.