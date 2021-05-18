Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,412. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 149.49, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

