The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,563. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.